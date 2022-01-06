Tracking light snow tonight, turning blustery for Friday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow After 6pm. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow, 2-5″. Lo 27. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clearing & Blustery. Hi 32. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday afternoon warmed into the 40s for a brief time and now the colder air wants to return to help fuel some light snow for tonight. Clouds will increase throughout today after some sun to start. Highs will be in the mid-30s this afternoon as the sun fades. It will also be breezy at times too.

Our first real round of winter weather this season will occur tonight as a quick-moving system brings a period of fluffy snow. The snow will begin to overspread the region after 6pm and be wrapped up by 6am tomorrow morning. 2-5″ is expected overnight. Check out the timeline and map below for more information:

Clearing skies and cold, blustery conditions arrive for Friday with highs barely climbing above freezing. It will continue to be cold and dry Friday night through Saturday. There is likely to be an extended period of freezing rain for Sunday. Temperatures will fall well below freezing Saturday night and some light rain will work in overtop of the cold surface by daybreak on Sunday. It will take a long time for temperatures to warm up above freezing, and therefore, a glaze of ice is likely to impact travel for the first half of Sunday at least. Any travel plans early Sunday should watch this forecast closely and consider changing your plans to later in the day. Ice is never fun, and this has the potential to make conditions very slick for the second half of the weekend. We’ll keep tracking it for you. In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting for a little snow…enjoy it tonight!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara