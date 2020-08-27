Tracking local severe weather threat today and following the latest with Hurricane Laura

Meteorologist Brett Thackara talks about the local forecast, the latest on Hurricane Laura, and if that storm will impact Central PA from the abc27 Digital Now Center.

Laura is now a Category 2 hurricane and is likely to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico through today as it approaches the Texas and Louisana coasts. Recent trends in the track suggest areas near the Texas/Louisana border will be most at risk as a landfall appears likely late tonight. The storm is expected to reach Category 3 strength as it hits land, making this a major hurricane with massive storm surge and high winds well over 100 mph. Laura could then pivot north and east by late this week bringing some rain to our area, which appears most likely on Saturday.