TODAY: Hot & Humid, T-Storms Noon-4pm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Muggy. Lo 66.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid! Hi 94.

SUNDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

The heat and humidity start to build in today and along with it the chance for a few thunderstorms. This morning there are two thunderstorm complexes over Ohio that we are tracking as they enter into Pennsylvania. The first, which will likely move through this morning, could bring some showers (and maybe a rumble or two?) to areas north and west of Harrisburg if it holds together. The second, if it holds together, looks to bring a line of gusty t-storms through the region between Noon-4pm. While some hi-res model guidance suggests this line will hold together, other guidance suggests not so fast. It’s a tricky forecast today, but if t-storms do develop, it appears that time window from Noon-4pm would be when they occur. This suggests a dry and warm evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks hot and humid as record highs could be challenged across the Commonwealth. It should stay dry locally tomorrow. Storm chances return by Sunday afternoon as a cold front crosses. At this point, storm chances look like a 50/50 shot for the second half of Sunday, be we’ll know more details over the weekend. 90° heat is still likely Sunday ahead of the front.

Next week looks cooler and less humid behind Sunday’s front, but there will still be some shower and t-storm chances heading into the middle of the week. If you like it — enjoy the heat — but be safe!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara