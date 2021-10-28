Trick-Or-Treat forecast, plus when will it be dry for fall activities this weekend?

There are no two ways about it: the weekend looks damp. Unfortunately, a broad area of low pressure and an elongated front that was the cause of several severe weather warnings in the deep south yesterday is progged to move northward and dump rain on Central PA through a good portion of the weekend. After a couple of nice days in a row, the timing isn’t great as many get set to celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treat nights and other outdoor fall activities. If you are of the hardy variety, some rain and wind may not affect your plans. However, if you are wondering when the weather may not be quite so frightful, then we’ve got you covered too. Either way, here’s the Halloween weekend forecast with as few tricks as possible.

Friday will start out with clouds and light showers. Rain will pick up in intensity after lunchtime and the afternoon and evening hours will bring steady, heavy rain to much of Central PA. The winds will also pick up during the afternoon and evening. This is a good old-fashioned rainstorm. Periods of heavy rain and high winds will continue through Friday night. The second half of Friday and Friday night will be the worst weather of the weekend. Most of the rain from this system will fall during this time. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times and a dark and gusty night appears likely to kick off the holiday weekend. How fitting, no?

Steady and heavy rain appears likely Friday afternoon and evening.

Winds pick up Friday afternoon and evening too. Sustained winds between 15-25 mph appear likely. Gusts over 30 mph will continue through Friday night.

Trick-or-treaters Friday night should dress accordingly in addition to any spooky costumes. Rain gear will be a must along with warm clothes. Prepare for gusty winds too and hold onto your candy collection. Some communities have moved trick-or-treat night to Sunday and that looks drier and more pleasant. But, if trick-or-treat will still be Friday in your neighborhood, just prepare for a damp and windy evening. Look at the bright side — you’ll get to live out all the Halloween-themed movies and TV shows we’ve seen over the years right? Just be safe and use caution. At this time, no thunder or lightning is expected with the rain and wind.

Trick-Or-Treat night Friday will be wet and windy.

Looking ahead, the heaviest rain will end overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday will bring scattered light showers throughout the day and it will still be damp. However, the day itself won’t be a washout. It will be cloudy and dreary, but not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. If you have sporting events or other outdoor fall activities to attend Saturday, again, plan accordingly. Dress warmly and plan for showers to move through on occasion. Fields will be muddy from the night before and lots of leaves will be coming down Friday too. But, Saturday won’t bring the driving rain that Friday will and it also won’t be as windy. Rainfall between tomorrow morning and Saturday looks to average around 1″ for the region.

Rainfall amounts won’t be too crazy from this storm. Around 1″ seems like a good bet for most backyards. Flooding isn’t expected. Clear the storm drains and gutters though!

A timeline for the weekend.

By Halloween day, some light showers could linger into Sunday morning. Some clearing is likely by Sunday afternoon as the breeze is likely to pick up again. Highs on Halloween will be in the lower 60s. Sunday evening trick-or-treaters should find drier conditions, but it will be cool and breezy so again, dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Next week, a pattern change is on the horizon as we enter November. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. The cold season is upon us, my friends! Good luck this weekend! Stay dry, stay safe, and enjoy some spooky fun!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara