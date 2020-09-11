Turning less humid today, dry for most of the weekend

TODAY: Stubborn Clouds, Peeks Of Sun. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 76.

Most of the region stayed dry yesterday, with just a bit of drizzle. However, parts of York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties were hit hard by downpours that produced some flooding and over 2″ of rain in isolated spots. Today will bring drier weather to the area with stubborn clouds to start. Eventually, the sun will win out and dry out will push in from the north. The humidity will still be high early today with lowering dewpoints by this evening. Highs will be around 80° this afternoon. Tonight will bring partly to mostly cloudy conditions with cooler temperatures as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Friday and Saturday remain dry and seasonable before another front brings some clouds and a passing shower for Sunday. Most of Sunday will be dry, with just a passing light shower toward evening. Cooler and less humid conditions arrive early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Some seasonably comfortable weather for the last week of summer is on the way!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara