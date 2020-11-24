Turning mild for mid-week, rain Thanksgiving mainly during the morning

THIS EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Temperatures In The Mid 40s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 40. Winds: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers After Sunset. Hi 54. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

A warm front crossing the Great Lakes will spread clouds back into the region tonight. No precipitation is expected though. Temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees Wednesday morning as we start to see some clearing take place late tonight.

Wednesday will start off with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a stronger system will approach by late-day, ushering in more clouds and eventually showers after midnight. Most of the rain with this is expected to fall overnight Wednesday and into early Thanksgiving morning. A few showers may linger into the late-morning, but rain should just about shut off by lunchtime. For the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of clouds but it will be very mild with temperatures pushing into the low to mid 60s, offering the opportunity for an outdoor dinner! Black Friday looks quiet with some sunshine and still mild temperatures.

A cold front will cross Saturday and aside from a stray shower, the only impact will be some cooler air. A storm will gather strength along the Gulf Sunday, eventually moving northward toward the mid-Atlantic by Sunday night and Monday. This has the potential to bring our next soaking rain. We’ll continue to monitor. In the meantime, confidence is growing in much cooler air arriving by the middle of next week as a trough digs into the eastern US.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo