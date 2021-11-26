Turning much colder starting this morning with blustery conditions too

TODAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun with Stray Light Rain/Snow Showers. Blustery. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Chilly. Lo 29.

SATURDAY: Breezy, Mostly Sunny. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Hi 40.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light Snow Showers, Light Accumulations of Less Than 1″ Northwest of Harrisburg. Lo 30.

SUNDAY: Light AM Snow Showers, Chance Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 38.

Today will bring some noticeable change to the Midstate! Temperatures very early this morning are still holding near 50°, but this will be the warmest period of the day. Blustery conditions will bring in chill throughout the day with temperatures dipping down near 40° on average. The wind gusts should be as strong as 30-35 mph. That is on top of average wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

Our Saturday will continue the stronger wind trend, with average wind speeds 5-15 mph. High temperatures near 40° should be common across the region despite a lot of sunshine to start the day.

Clouds increase quickly Saturday evening, and light snow showers should follow overnight through early Sunday morning. Not much accumulation is expected, but less than an inch is likely over the ridges north and northwest of Harrisburg. South and east of Harrisburg we do not expect accumulation of any snow other than a coating on the coldest surfaces (like trees, grass, or rooftops).

By Sunday morning some light snow showers will still be around, but again accumulations should be minor. Colder air with the snow shower activity means high temperatures stay in the middle and upper 30s making Sunday the coldest day of the extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso