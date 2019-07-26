Turning warmer and more humid for the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Calm. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Humid. Hi 87.

A large ridge of high pressure will begin to slide off the east coast today and that will help to warm temperatures into the mid and upper 80s later today. This return flow around the back of this ridge will usher in more humid air just in time for the weekend. Expect another sunny day on this Friday with warm and slightly more humid conditions this afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mainly clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will likely climb near 90 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. Both days should be dry with unsettled weather returning next week. The start of next week sticks with the warm trend as temperatures look to stay in the low 90s. A few stray showers could be seen on Tuesday evening, but our next chance of rain doesn’t really enter the forecast until next Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front passes through and perhaps stalls near the area. For now, enjoy the prolonged stretch of quiet weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara