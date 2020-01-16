Turning windy and cold today, continuing to track Saturday’s slop

TODAY: Very Windy, Stray Snow Shower. Hi 45. Winds: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Blustery & Cold. Lo 22. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 32. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Today will be the last mild day for a while as cold air looms and winds pick up. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-40s this afternoon. Winds will be quite high today and could gust between 40-50 mph, especially over the elevations. As the evening approaches, so will the cold air. Tonight’s lows will fall all the way down into the lower 20s with clear skies. Winds stay healthy overnight too adding to the chill.

As today’s winds pull in more frigid air, daytime temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm above freezing. It will be sunny on Friday and stay breezy too. The cold air tonight and tomorrow sets the stage for a storm that will bring a mix of snow, sleet, and potentially some freezing rain to start the weekend.

A period of snow looks to develop Saturday morning and will overspread Central PA between 8am-Noon. After a few hours of snow, most locations will have a transition to sleet and perhaps some freezing rain for the majority of the afternoon. An icy crust will form on top of the snow Saturday afternoon, and travel is expected to be impaired through Saturday evening as temperatures hover around 32 degrees. The storm should wrap up Saturday evening, likely by 8pm. Cold air sticks around for Sunday and into the start of next week. Sunday will be gusty once again as well.

We will continue to fine-tune the weekend forecast. Be sure to check back for updates a few times each day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara