Two separate, potent storm systems bring a soaking week ahead

TODAY: Some Sun, Warm, Evening Showers. Hi 76. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & T-Storms, Breezy. Lo 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods Of Rain, Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NW 5-15. Gusts to 25 mph.

A warm front lifted through the region yesterday and did bring a few showers to our northern tier counties overnight. It also delivered mild temperatures overnight with lows staying in the 50s and lower 60s for most. Some clouds and some patchy fog will kick off this Monday, with plenty of rain looming for this week. It looks like a dreary one as October draws to a close.

Today will be a warm day with highs soaring into the mid-70s! We’ll see clouds increase during the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with at least partial sunshine. By this evening, a cold front approaches from our west, and that will deliver our next chance for more numerous showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm. As the front slides through, a new area of low pressure will develop along the coast, throwing more moisture our way tonight through much of Tuesday. Rainfall amounts won’t get too out of control, but periods of steady, light rain should get us close to 1.00″ of accumulated rainfall by the time the system exits Tuesday night, especially in our eastern counties. West of the river may not see as much rain through this period. It will be a breezy stretch too as the storm bombs out over New England. Frequent gusts near 20 mph will be felt tonight through Wednesday.

Drier conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday. A slow-moving area of low pressure in a deep-digging trough should move through the central and southern U.S. This upper-level trough should help a coastal storm develop by Friday. This system likely brings us heavy rain Friday into Saturday, depending on the exact track of the storm. At least some rain is likely, and it could be a repeat of tonight and tomorrow, meaning over 1″ is possible. We will keep tracking that, but either way we do not see a lot of sunshine as a result, and the cooler weather with highs in the 50s and low 60s is here to stick around it appears. Halloween Day looks breezy with some clearing skies.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara