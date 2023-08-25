TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Humid. Hi 87.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm, Cooler. Hi 81.

A line of showers and t-storms rolled through the Midstate early this morning. By the time this line reached our area, it had weakened significantly compared to how it looked west of the mountains. It did bring at least some rain to a moisture-starved region, but more is still needed. The showers and storms should end by daybreak Friday morning and the rest of the day should feature a mix of sun and clouds with a low chance of a passing shower or t-storm as the humidity ramps up again this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The humidity looks to stick around through the weekend and early next week. Most of the weekend now looks dry. Saturday should be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday cools off a bit, but a storm could pop up later in the day. Most backyards will stay though. Next week, a front will move in and stall out giving Central PA storm chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The front finally looks to move on by Thursday meaning cooler and less humid air returns by the end of next week! The timing of these rain chances is highly uncertain at this time, so keep checking back as we update the forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara