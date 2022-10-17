TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Frost. Lo 37.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

After a pretty decent fall weekend, the first part of this week will feature some unsettled and chilly weather, although rain will still be hard to come by. The chill early this week will be brought on by an upper-low spiraling over the Great Lakes and several fronts moving through as spokes around the low-pressure system. The first spoke will move through today and will bring clouds, a breeze, and a few stray, light showers. High temperatures today will remain seasonable, in the mid-60s. A Freeze Watch has been issued tonight for parts of western Pennsylvania as much of the Commonwealth is expected to tumble into the 30s as the chill locks in for a few days.

The chilly weather sticks around from Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s during this cooler pattern, and morning temperatures will be in the 30s meaning frost and freezes are possible for many locations this week. Today through Wednesday will offer a chance for stray rain showers, although most of the week looks dry. Some snowflakes are possible this week across Northwestern PA, so brace yourself! Locally, not so much. After this trough of colder air passes through, there are signs of warmer air returning by Friday and next weekend. High temperatures look to bounce back into the upper 60s! At this time we do not see much rain in the outlook through next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara