Very cold air in place today and tonight, still watching the weekend closely

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold! Hi 26.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Very Cold. Lo 11.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 33.

Arctic air has descended into Central PA this morning behind a cold front that came through yesterday. Highs yesterday almost made it to 40°, but this morning temperatures have tumbled all the way into the teens and single digits! Expect a partly cloudy and pleasant day ahead despite the cold. Highs will only be in the mid-20s. A subtle breeze may add to the chill at times, but it won’t be a windy day by any stretch. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the week with clear skies and calm winds. Lows are expected to drop into the single digits and low teens for many backyards. Temperatures then rebound a bit tomorrow, into the low 30s, with sunny skies for much of the day.

Another clipper system could bring us some scattered snow showers for Friday, but the latest trends show this system falling apart over us. Some light snow showers are still possible, especially later in the day, but not much snow should fall Friday. The main attention this weekend will be on a strengthening winter storm along the coast. Where the track of the low goes will determine if our area gets some light to even moderate snow or nothing at all. Trends early today indicate our region may be spared as the storm has trended eastward. It’s a very close call. Areas closer to the coast in states like Delaware, New Jersey, and southern New England could see blizzard conditions with double-digit snow amounts possible. Should the storm wobble west and impact us in any way, it would be Saturday morning and afternoon. At this time, however, the chances are increasing of another “miss”, just like last weekend.

The back half of the weekend looks chilly and breezy but mainly dry with highs staying in the upper 20s. New England looks to be ground zero for this weekend’s storm, but again, stay tuned as we monitor the latest guidance and trends. One other thing to mention: the pattern looks to flip as we flip the calendar to February. A warming trend looks to occur late next week with highs getting into the 50s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara