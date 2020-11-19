Very cold start followed by a (slightly) warmer and breezy afternoon

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Hi 64.

Temperatures have bottomed out this morning into the teens and 20s for many backyards and that means frost has formed. Bundle up with the winter gear when heading out this morning, but you won’t need it for long! The cold begins to exit this afternoon (highs near 50° later today!) and we go right back to our unseasonably warm and dry pattern for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-60s tomorrow, which is 10 degrees warmer than average. Saturday will also be mild, while a thick layer of cloud cover looks to develop on Sunday (thanks to east flow) that may keep our afternoon highs in the 50s. The weekend itself will stay dry.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows seasonably warm days with highs in the 50s with a few showers on Monday and Wednesday. Most model guidance shows partly sunny skies for Turkey Day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will continue to monitor the trends for next week and keep you informed.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara