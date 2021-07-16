Very hot and humid today and tomorrow with more downpours possible

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Humid. Lo 74.

SATURDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 94.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 86.

Much of the area remained dry yesterday, although there were still some isolated showers that developed with the heating of the day. Yesterday’s high was 90° officially and that makes 3 out of 4 days this week with 90° or above heat. Technically it’s not a heat wave, however, because we haven’t seen 3 days of 90s in a row. Does that really matter though? It’s been hot and humid — who is ready for fall?!

Today should be mainly dry once again, but very hot as high temperatures approach the mid-90s. A front to our north will likely hold off until late tonight and even tomorrow. The best chances for storms later today will likely be to our north and west but we will have to monitor the projections of where the storms form and drift. Either way, we do not expect widespread coverage of storms. Any severe threat remains low today too.

Our weekend forecast sees the return of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Saturday features the highest chance for rain as a slow-moving front moves through. A line or two of thunderstorms should form by the afternoon and continue into the evening. Heavy rain will likely be the main threat of any downpours or storms that occur. For Sunday the front lingers and that will help trigger a few more leftover showers and storms., however, Sunday should stay mainly dry for most. We will continue to track these chances for storms and provide updates through the weekend.

A look ahead to next week shows a little drop in the extreme heat and humidity with fewer chances for showers and storms. Fingers crossed we get a bit of a break from the muck!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara