TODAY: Very Hot, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 95.

TONIGHT: A Passing Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: More Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 88.

We failed to reach 90° yesterday with the official high topping off at 89° at Harrisburg International Airport. Today’s high will likely be the hottest so far this year with a forecast of 95°. The humidity will still not be oppressive, but it may be a bit more noticeable today. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, developing over the ridge tops first and then drifting eastward. If you have outdoor plans, be aware and keep your guard up. This pre-frontal environment is good for storm development, and today could end up being the stormiest day of the weekend in terms of radar coverage. The threat of severe weather remains low. These storms should be fairly benign with brief downpours being the main threat. While a passing shower or t-storm could still be around overnight, things should quiet down after dark. Lows will be near 70°.

The threat of showers and storms tomorrow now looks to be lower than anticipated. A cold front will sag through the region. At this time, while a shower or t-storm could still be around tomorrow, a lot of the activity is projected to be south and east of our region. This would leave a good chunk of the area dry tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be more humid, but that humidity should get cleared away behind the front late tomorrow.

The cold front will drop south on Sunday and Monday, so both days appear to stay dry. We will watch the trends and keep you posted over the coming days. We know everybody has cookouts, fireworks, and outdoor plans ahead! For now, both days look pleasant, dry, and not as humid as Saturday. That’s good news for fireworks displays! Another front drops in for Tuesday, leading to a return of storms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Next week will be warm and a bit unsettled with almost daily storm chances. Here’s the bottom line: July 4th weekend features typical summertime weather. No day will be a complete washout. We may have hit-or-miss storms to contend with, but the best chance for that to occur is now today. So stay cool, stay dry, and enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara