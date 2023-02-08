TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers Develop. Lo 33.

THURSDAY: Passing Light Showers, Warm! Hi 59. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A few showers moved through overnight thanks to a passing front. It will stay damp early this morning even though it wasn’t a lot of rain. In fact, many backyards got passed over with this round of rainfall. There will be a better chance of measurable rain on Thursday.

Highs will keep trending upward this week as we reach the 50s later today! It will be dry and the skies will clear leading to a pleasant and Spring-like afternoon. The next best chance for rain will come Thursday as an area of low-pressure rides through the Ohio Valley. A few showers will develop tonight with light showers likely at times tomorrow. This also doesn’t look like a lot of rain, however, with most places picking up less than 0.25″. The low will be west again which means Central PA will be on the warmer side of the storm. 60° is possible for some locations tomorrow! Where is the cold air? Bottled up near the pole — certainly not here!

Behind this system, we’ll cool down a bit for the weekend, but highs will still be in the 40s. A weak coastal low will stay offshore for Saturday, but a secondary low will develop and could hug the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday. Some showers could swipe our southeastern counties by Sunday evening as we settle in for game time. This is still uncertain, however, and if it happens, it won’t be much rain. Next week will continue to be quite warm with highs again approaching 60° by Valentine’s Day!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara