Very pleasant weather today, some rain and snow showers Friday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy. Hi 51.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Chilly. Lo 33.

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 46.

Today will feature very pleasant weather as a weak ridge builds into the area, albeit briefly. Expect a mostly sunny sky and less wind today with highs in the lower 50s. It will likely be one of the nicer days this week! Tonight will feature increasing clouds from a low sitting off the Atlantic. Lows will dip into the lower 30s.

The low off the coast won’t have an impact locally, however, an upper low from the Great Lakes will swing through Pennsylvania tomorrow. Friday will bring rain and snow showers. While a coating of snow is possible in higher elevations tomorrow, for most locations, surface temperatures will be too warm to support any accumulation. In fact, most places will likely just see some rain showers tomorrow. We will continue to monitor and keep you posted. This low will be around throughout the day and showers will continue through tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

At this point, the weekend is looking fantastic! Saturday will remain seasonable with mild air returning Sunday as highs approach 60 degrees! Both days will feature wall-to-wall sunshine! Saturday will feature a bit of a breeze too. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night too as we Spring Forward! With longer days and warmer temperatures, it truly will feel like we have changed seasons by Sunday evening!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara