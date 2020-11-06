Very warm, calm through the weekend

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Toward Morning. Lo 45.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 73.

High pressure located over the mid-Atlantic continues to control the local weather through the weekend. Southwesterly flow will keep dry air and unseasonably warm air flowing into Central PA through Sunday. Expect sunny days and clear nights with daytime highs in the lower 70s and nighttime lows in the mid-40s right through Monday. With high pressure nearby, winds will remain very light if not calm over the next several days.

Tropical Depression Eta will reemerge into warm Caribbean waters and become a threat to Cuba. By the end of the weekend and early next week, the track of Eta will need to be monitored. The Southeast and Gulf Coast could receive heavy rain from a slow-moving storm. Then this moisture will funnel north and merge with a front, bringing rain to our area by Wednesday. Depending on if the front can make a clean sweep through, showers may linger into early Thursday. It will turn more seasonable by the middle and end of next week with highs closer to 60 degrees.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo