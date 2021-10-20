Very warm over the next two days, some unsettled weather ahead

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Warm. Hi 75. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers After Sunset. Hi 77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday was stellar with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. If you liked yesterday, you’ll love today! Sunny skies will continue with highs likely a couple of degrees warmer than Tuesday, reaching the mid-70s! It will still be a bit breezy, but overall a stellar October day awaits! Tonight will be calm and pleasant once again too with comfortable sleeping weather. Lows will be around 50°.

The weather turns a bit unsettled late in the week as our next front crosses Thursday night. Ahead of it, some light showers are expected toward sunset tomorrow, but the daylight hours will be dry and warm. Highs will soar into the upper 70s ahead of the front tomorrow afternoon! Any shower activity late tomorrow and tomorrow night looks light and won’t amount to much. A stray shower could linger into Friday before another round of scattered light showers comes Saturday with a secondary push of cooler air. Again, rainfall should be light. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to get back to 60°, and a 10-20 mph breeze will add to the chill. The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be plenty of clouds and a chill in the air too. Keep that in mind for any outdoor fall activities!

A warm front will lift through the Ohio Valley Monday, and depending on the exact track of the low, this could bring a steady rain to our area by the second half of the day. Overall, cooler weather and some clouds look to dominate early next week with lows in the 40s and highs right around 60°. There is a lot of uncertainly right now about the early part of next week. Some model guidance does keep it dry. So stay tuned and we’ll update you in the coming days about the latter part of the forecast. In the meantime, enjoy the warm days ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara