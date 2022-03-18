TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, A Few Showers. Hi 56. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Stray Shower, Gusty T-Storm, Warm. Hi 73. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

After a cloudy, cool, and damp start to St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures ended up in the 60s with brightening skies last evening. Today will continue that trend, but with all the moisture yesterday, dense fog has developed and has created visibility issues this morning. The fog will eventually burn off, but until it does, use caution! It’s very tough going early today.

By mid-morning, the sun should burst through and it will be a pleasant day overall. Some clouds will increase toward evening, but it will stay dry today. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s this afternoon, making today the warmest day of the week. There could be a few light showers tonight into Saturday morning as we remain unseasonably mild. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Most of Saturday will be dry, with peeks of sun, and temperatures again peaking in the 70s. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening could become severe with brief heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Behind the front, temperatures drop and it becomes breezy for Sunday. Highs on the first day of Spring return to the lower 50s. A stray shower or two is possible Sunday as well.

Next week looks pleasant to start, but cool and rainy weather looks to move back in by Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara