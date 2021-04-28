Very warm today with a late evening t-storm possible

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Late Evening T-Storm. Hi 86. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 64. Winds: 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 75. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts 25 mph.

Yesterday was our warmest day of the year thus far, with highs peaking at 80°! Even warmer weather is expected today as Central PA will be firmly in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. Sunshine may be a bit more filtered today thanks to some high clouds, but nothing will stop the warmth. Highs will top off in the mid to upper-80s, likely only coming within a few degrees of the record which is 90° set back in 1957!

A cold front will cross the Ohio Valley late today, and that will develop storms over northern and western PA by this evening. Most of the rain and storminess should remain north and west of our region where ingredients will support more organized showers. In fact, severe weather is possible for northwest Pennsylvania later today where strong winds, hail, and even a brief tornado are possible. However, our region could see leftover showers or a rumble of thunder move through after sunset. The front will remain close by for Thursday, which will keep shower and t-storm chances in the forecast, likely our highest of the week. Aside from a few showers early Friday (before dawn), the rest of the day looks dry but it will turn cooler and windy. Highs will fall into the 70s tomorrow and only in the 60s by Friday.

The upcoming weekend will be so-so. Much cooler air will return for Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and breezy conditions persisting. By Sunday, temperatures warm back into the 70s, and it looks to stay dry. Another warm-up appears to be in store for early next week with a few showers. A bit of a roller coaster as we close out April and head into May!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara