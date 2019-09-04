Very warm today with a shower or two, clouds from Dorian late Thursday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Stray PM Shower. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Lo 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds From Dorian. Hi 76.

Plan for a warm Wednesday with highs nearing 90 degrees this afternoon. After a pleasant start, a cold front will push through the state by this evening, only to produce a few clouds for us and maybe a shower or two late this afternoon. Most backyards will stay dry. We start to cool down to seasonable temperatures tonight behind the front. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Clouds increase ahead of Dorian on Thursday as high temperatures cool into the 70s. The clouds will linger into Friday with Dorian sitting just off the east coast. A few light showers could affect areas east of Harrisburg later in the day Friday, but the rain will not be significant locally. The storm will be pulling away by Friday night.

The upcoming weekend features dry conditions with seasonable afternoon highs and comfortably cool nights. The pleasant September weather should last into early next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara