TODAY: AM Showers, Line Of PM T-Storms. Hi 72. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering Showers, Gusty. Lo 46. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Stray Showers, Windy. Hi 53. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

As a warm front lifted in yesterday afternoon, we were able to sneak in several hours of sunshine to end the day after a chilly and raw start. That allowed many locations to warm into the upper 40s and some places near 50°. Temperatures fell back a bit last night, and we’ll start the morning with a southerly breeze and temperatures trying to climb back into the 50s.

Expect off-and-on showers throughout the morning before a line of thunderstorms develops in the afternoon. The current timing shows this potential line moving through the Midstate between 2pm and 8pm today. Downpours and gusty winds are expected with a low chance for an isolated, brief tornado and small hail. Our weather team will be tracking these storms throughout the afternoon and evening should they develop. The clouds and cool air in place this morning, along with any showers that develop, could help stabilize the environment enough to put a lid on any severe activity later today. However, hi-res guidance as of this morning still suggests we warm into the 70s this afternoon with a strong line of storms forming. We’ll keep you posted.

We cool off for late week and into the weekend but it will remain seasonable with highs in the mid-50s. A few stray showers are possible tomorrow and it will remain windy. Saturday looks quite pleasant with more stray, light showers on tap for Sunday. Overall, it will be mainly dry for the weekend. Much more quiet weather to look forward to after a wacky weather week to close out March!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara