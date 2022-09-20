TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 81. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Breezy. Hi 85. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

After yesterday’s brush with a few showers (some of them heavy), today will bring much more pleasant weather to Central PA. Expect a pleasant day with plentiful sunshine and afternoon highs again in the low to mid-80s. It won’t be that humid, either. Clouds increase late Wednesday with some showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These showers are associated with a stronger cold front that will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far by late week…just in time for fall’s arrival! The equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:03pm. By Friday, highs likely won’t get out of the 60s with widespread 40s expected by Saturday morning. Here comes fall!

That cool air will only last a day or two but we’ll stay at or just below seasonable levels through the weekend. Another front will cross early next week, reinforcing the cooler air and allowing for at least some showers late Sunday night into Monday morning. No big warm-ups in sight as the weather looks to stay in line with the calendar. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara