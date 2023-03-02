TODAY: PM Sun, Warm & Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Brief Mix To Rain. Hi 40. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After a pleasant and mild Wednesday, a weak front is bringing some showers to the region to start this Thursday. The rain is light and just a nuisance. Plus, it won’t last long. Temperatures stay mild today and climb into the 60s this afternoon with sunshine breaking through! Skies clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, setting the stage for our next storm system.

This storm will again feature plenty of warm air, but there may be enough cold initially for a little mix or even some brief snow to kick things off during the late morning hours tomorrow. Eventually, the warm air will win, and rain will take over by Friday afternoon. Even if some steady snow or sleet falls briefly at the onset tomorrow, temperatures won’t allow anything to stick. Surfaces will just be wet. By mid-afternoon, rain takes over and it will turn heavy by tomorrow evening and overnight. Model projections show over 1″ of rain possible through early Saturday. It will be an ugly Friday night with heavy rain and gusty winds. We need it though as we currently have over a 2″ rain deficit this year so far.

Friday’s timeline.

The weekend looks nicer and temperatures bounce back into the 50s by Sunday. Lots of sunshine to start next week too, with a few showers returning by Tuesday. Spring is just around the corner! Can you feel it?

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara