Warm and breezy today, even warmer for Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Breezy. Hi 82. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Very Warm. Hi 86. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Some clouds rolled in last night as a warm front lifted through. While it stayed dry, a few clouds could linger early today with temperatures starting in the 40s. A remarkable temperature recovery will take place later as highs soar into the low 80s for the first time this year! It will be our warmest day since late September of 2020. Expect a mostly sunny and breezy afternoon at times. Tonight will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Even warmer weather is expected for Wednesday as our flow turns out of the southwest. Sunshine may be a bit more filtered tomorrow thanks to some high clouds, but nothing will stop the warmth. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow! A cold front will cross the Ohio Valley late Wednesday, and some light showers could develop late tomorrow evening and overnight. More scattered showers can be expected Thursday as the cold front approaches, and it will stay warm too. Highs will be near 80°. Showers will linger for Friday morning and then conditions turn breezy and much colder for Friday night.

The upcoming weekend will be so-so. Much cooler air will return for Saturday with highs in the lower 60s and breezy conditions persisting. By Sunday, temperatures warm back into the 70s, but skies will be mostly cloudy. Another warm-up appears to be in store for early next week. A bit of a roller coaster as we close out April and begin the new month!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara