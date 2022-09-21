TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 83. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 76. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday was just about as perfect of a late summer day as you could dream up. The official high was 81° and with a light breeze and low dewpoints, it felt great outside! Today will bring a few more clouds as a warm front lifts through, but the sun will still warm temperatures into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. This last full day of summer will sure feel like it! Part of the reason it will be warm today is because Central PA lies in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. That front will help develop a line of showers and t-storms later today across the northwestern part of the Commonwealth. Some storms could be severe in that part of the state with hail and damaging winds. Whatever rain our region picks up is likely the leftovers of that line between tonight and tomorrow morning. This strong front will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far by tomorrow night and Friday…just in time for fall’s arrival! The equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:03pm. By Friday, highs likely won’t get out of the 60s with widespread 40s expected by Saturday morning. Here comes fall! Couple that with expected breezy conditions and it will feel noticeably cooler.

The cool air lasts through this weekend with mainly dry weather. More clouds arrive throughout the day on Sunday and eventually, some showers are likely by Sunday evening. The current pace of this disturbance should allow for some leftover scattered showers Monday, and overall Monday may have a cool and damp feel to it.

Beyond the start of next week, we will be monitoring the Gulf of Mexico as a possible tropical system could pose a heavy rain risk for the southern U.S. by the end of next week. Details are not worth going into at this point as it’s too far in the future, but by the end of next week, it could interrupt our local weather pattern depending on where it develops and eventually tracks along the U.S. shores. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara