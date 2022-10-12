TODAY: Mild & Breezy, Increasing Clouds. Hi 72. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 59. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Gusty Showers. Hi 65. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

How about yesterday? Sunshine and warm air flowing north around a high-pressure ridge moving offshore allowed highs to reach the low to mid-70s across the viewing area. It was a perfect October day with flashes of autumn color starting to show up amongst the trees. Another cool morning is on tap before another mild afternoon sets up today. More clouds are expected ahead of a cold front this afternoon, but it will stay dry with highs in the low 70s once again. It will be a bit breezy though with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph at times. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with milder lows, in the upper 50s. It should remain dry overnight.

Speaking of that cold front, it marches across Pennsylvania tomorrow and will be accompanied by some rain. Numerous showers are expected through the day on Thursday, with the bulk of the rain coming during the afternoon. If the front holds off until later and our eastern counties destabilize a bit, there could be a low-end potential for damaging wind gusts as fast winds move through aloft and could mix down to the surface. That threat looks isolated at best, though, as most areas will just receive some gusty showers as the front barrels through. Around a half-inch of rain is expected from this system. Skies will clear tomorrow night with lows dropping into the 40s.

Behind the front, it will be breezy and more seasonable for Friday. Saturday and Sunday will moderate a bit, with highs returning to the upper 60s. Another strong cold front looks to push through next Monday with a few showers ahead of it and a deeper pool of chilly air behind it. Highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday may not get out of the low 50s! Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara