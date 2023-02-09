TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 60. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lo 45. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 55° was the highest temperature so far this month, although it won’t hold that distinction for long. Today’s forecast high is 60°, and that could be the floor rather than the ceiling. Strong warm advection this afternoon after a warm front moves through will lead to a rapid warm-up and strong southerly winds. Some backyards in our southern tier could reach the mid-60s by this evening! While there will be some stray showers around at times today, the rain won’t be a big deal. In fact, many locations will stay dry. The bigger story will be the gusty winds. The winds will pick up this afternoon and stay gusty through tonight. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible. It will stay gusty tomorrow and remain breezy on Saturday too.

Behind this system, temperatures cool down a bit for the weekend, but highs will still be in the 40s. A weak coastal low will stay offshore for Saturday, but a secondary low will develop and could hug the Mid-Atlantic by late Sunday. Some showers could swipe our region by Sunday evening as we settle in for the game. This is still uncertain, however, and if it happens, it won’t be much rain. Next week will continue to be quite warm with highs again approaching 60°!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara