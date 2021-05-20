Warm and dry next two days, maybe a storm this weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 55.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 87.

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 87°. It didn’t feel too bad though as the humidity has stayed in check. That will be the theme through the end of the week too. Warm, dry, and low humidity weather will continue, even through the weekend. The real question now is: when will there be significant rain?

Very warm conditions continue through the end of the week. Highs both today and Friday will reach the upper 80s as skies stay partly cloudy. By the weekend, you’ll start to notice the humidity a bit, and there could be a spotty shower or t-storm as weak ripples in the flow move through. Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry though, and any chance for a storm would be limited to the afternoon/evening. Highs by Sunday could reach 90°. A backdoor front will cross Sunday night, ushering in cooler air for Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be warmer than average. Another surge in temperature is expected toward the middle of next week ahead of a cold front. That means another run at 90° is possible by Wednesday, along with an increased chance for scattered t-storms. While the chance for rain does increase a bit next week, there still isn’t any significant rain in the picture, and we are starting to need it. Right now, the region has over a 2″ deficit for the year.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara