Next chance of rain will come along a front Sunday & Monday, won't be much...

EVENING: Scattered clouds and mild. Temps in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and warm. Low 50.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, near record warm. High 78.

We remain under a ridge of high pressure that is pushing unseasonably warm air into the Midstate. The rest of this week features daytime highs in the upper 70s which is within a degree or two from the record highs. Lows will drop near 50 degrees which is also mild for this time of year.

The weekend looks warm and mainly dry. A cold front will be very close to the area on Sunday which could lead to a stray shower, but we expect the bulk of the front to cross through the Commonwealth on Monday. This will bring a few light showers to Central PA to start off next week.

Colder and breezy conditions follow for Halloween and the start of November.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder