Another warm day Tuesday, soaking rain develops Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear, Quick Cooling. Temperature Falling To 60 By 8p.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear To Partly Cloudy, Patchy Areas of Fog. Lo 52.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Increasing Clouds. Hi 72.

We tied a record high today! We reached 75 degrees this afternoon which tied the old record that was set all the way back in 1895. Clear skies will prevail this evening as temperatures quickly cool off again into the 60s and 50s.

Areas of low clouds and patchy fog will develop overnight into first thing Tuesday, which should keep temperatures from falling below 50 in most areas. Tuesday will be cloudier overall, but we’ll still have periods of sunshine and it will be warm again with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will feature a soaking rain as a slow north-to-south front heads eastward over the Mid-Atlantic. This front will funnel moisture northward, and because of the slow speed of the front, we expect between a half inch and an inch of rain with locally heavier amounts over the southern tier. Showers will linger into Thursday morning, with rain gradually ending by the afternoon.

High pressure will build for Friday, helping to deliver brighter skies albeit cooler temps with highs in the 50s. We’ll be watching Eta and possible moisture in advance of Eta by late-Saturday. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday. Highs next weekend will be much more seasonable.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo