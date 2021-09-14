Warm and humid again today, severe t-storms possible tomorrow evening

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 69.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Evening T-Storms. Hi 88.

Note: More wildfire smoke plumes will blow east early this week, which will give the sky a hazy appearance through early Wednesday.

Today will offer similar conditions to yesterday, with a mix of clouds and sun and continued warm and muggy weather. While there will be plenty of fuel available for storms, we won’t have a trigger (a warm front will be north of the region) so t-storm development is unlikely. Much like today, highs should reach the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy again too. Dry weather will continue through early tomorrow.

A cold front will cross the Commonwealth Wednesday, which means a better chance for t-storms by evening. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain, and we’ll be watching areas northwest of Harrisburg for a threat of severe storms. By Thursday, an area of high pressure will slide off the New England coast, ushering in a northeast wind which will keep us cloudy and showery for most of the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 70s for most of the day, and it appears we may not shake off the clouds and light showers until Saturday or perhaps even Sunday. No day will be a washout and the rain shouldn’t be heavy…but dreary weather could persist for a few days to end the week.

Highs the next few days will remain well above average, but a brief return to more seasonable temps is expected this weekend. Don’t get used to it though, because another surge of warmth is expected next week. Late summer will continue to feel like mid-summer here in Central PA!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara