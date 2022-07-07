TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers, Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers, Humid. Hi 90.

Expect similar weather conditions for the next two days. High humidity with clouds will lead to spotty showers today and Friday as a frontal boundary remains stalled over southern PA. Most of these two days will be dry for most areas. But an occasional shower or two will be around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today and should top 90° tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, the weekend forecast has now changed thanks to this stalled front.

An area of low pressure looks to ride along this boundary and will likely lead to rain developing overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This low will likely keep showers around for much of Saturday, especially for our southern tier. Clouds and scattered showers will likely stick around until the afternoon with clearing looking tougher and tougher for the first half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be cooler, in the low 80s, thanks to the clouds and showers.

Signs are still promising for a better Sunday on tap. The front should finally move on and leave behind a sunny and less humid Sunday. There is still hope to save some of the weekend for outdoor plans! We’ll continue to monitor the trends and update the weekend forecast as needed. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara