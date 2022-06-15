TODAY: Plenty Of Sun, Warm & Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms Develop. Lo 68.

THURSDAY: AM T-Storms, Evening T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Today should bring a break to the showers and t-storms that have plagued the region the past two mornings. It should be a mainly sunny day with some clouds pushing in this afternoon from time to time. Highs will be in the upper 80s with just a touch of humidity. It should stay dry for outdoor plans too. Tonight will start off quiet and muggy (lows in the upper 60s) but more showers and thunderstorms will develop after midnight and continue through early Thursday.

In fact, tomorrow looks fairly active. Thursday will feature two rounds of storms. The first will likely come during the morning hours as lingering convection from tonight will likely linger through tomorrow morning. This round will wind down by lunch bringing a break in the action for the afternoon. Then, round 2 of convection will fire up tomorrow evening with a potent line of t-storms pushing through between 5-10pm. This line could contain damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and even a brief tornado. If you have plans tomorrow evening, heads up. We’ll keep you posted on this threat through today and tomorrow and update specifics. By Friday, while it will still be warm, the showers and t-storms will have moved on leaving a mainly dry and breezy day to close out the week.

A shot of much more comfortable air is coming for the weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday. In fact, this upcoming weekend looks absolutely stellar! Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures start to bounce back next week with highs returning to the 90s again by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara