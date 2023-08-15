TODAY: Warm & Humid, Stray Shower. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84.

Despite a favorable environment leading into yesterday for severe weather, most of Monday stayed dry until the overnight hours when some downpours and a few rumbles of thunder rolled through. It was areas west of the river that did better with rainfall yesterday, picking up over 0.50″ in some locations. Areas east of the river weren’t as lucky. It stayed muggy and warm overnight and the humidity will stick around today too ahead of the trailing cold front.

A few lingering showers are possible today as it remains warm and humid ahead of a cold front. That front won’t cross until later today, but it won’t bring any more rounds of severe weather. Expect warm and humid conditions today ahead of the front with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight skies will clear and lows will be in the upper 60s.

The remainder of the week features sunny, quiet, and seasonable conditions with afternoon highs in the 80s. A weak trough could produce a shower or two Thursday night and early Friday before a drier airmass arrives. That will provide a noticeable drop in humidity for Friday and Saturday. More heat will then build in for Sunday and early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara