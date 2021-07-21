Warm and humid today with a stray t-storm, refreshing air moves in tonight

TODAY: Seasonable & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Cooler, More Refreshing! Lo 63.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Low Humidity. Hi 83.

The smoky skies yesterday prevented temperatures from reaching 90°, although it was still quite warm and humid. This smoke will remain over Central PA through today before a cold front kicks it out of here. It will be seasonable and humid again today, but the front will also kick the humidity out of the area too, at least for a bit.

A few t-storms will pop early this afternoon, immediately ahead of the frontal passage. Any storm that develops could be strong with gusty winds the primary threat south and east of Harrisburg. Most storms will remain non-severe, however. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s before cooler and much less humid air moves in by this evening and overnight. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with lows tonight falling into the low 60s. Storm activity today won’t be widespread.

Enjoy Thursday; it will be the most pleasant day of the week. Some clouds will mix with the sun at times, but highs will be in the lower 80s with low humidity too! At this point, Friday also looks pleasant now with low humidity and less of a threat of a passing shower or t-storm than earlier this week. Even Saturday continues to look pleasant at this point! The humidity will increase this weekend, however, especially Sunday which is when some t-storms also return. A front may linger close by to keep storm chances going into next Monday too. It does appear next week will be hotter and more humid, so enjoy any break we get this week! We could have a stretch of more 90° days looming.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara