Summer’s last hurrah today, rain arrives Tuesday

TODAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Stray PM Shower or Storm. Warm! Hi 83. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Very Warm. Lo 68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Steady Rain At Times East of Harrisburg. A Few Storms. Hi 76. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

After a rather dreary weekend, we are expecting clouds to break for more sun today, especially this afternoon. It could be summer’s last hurrah with highs reaching the low to mid 80s for perhaps the last time this year. It will be mainly dry though as a front approaches the state, we may see a stray shower or storm develop over the mountains this afternoon.

Tonight will be very mild with lows only dropping to around 70 thanks to more widespread cloud cover and a southeast wind.

The cold front we’ve been advertising since last week will finally make its passage Tuesday from west to east. Showers can develop as early as Tuesday morning and given plentiful moisture that will be in place ahead of the front, there can be some briefly heavy rain or even a few thunderstorms. Additional light rain will develop behind the front during the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, most of the area will see around a half inch of rain, though pockets closer to 1″ are possible especially east of Harrisburg where the front will stall out longer. By Wednesday morning, any leftover showers will exit east and we should see a bit of clearing by the afternoon.

The highlight of late-week and this weekend will be a noticeably cooler air mass with highs back down into the 60s and lows in the lower 40s. High confidence remains in below normal temps into early next week- perfect fall weather!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo