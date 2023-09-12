TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Clouds Increase, Showers Develop. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Clearing Late. Hi 77.

A stalled front that allowed for daily downpours and storms to develop over the region finally nudged eastward yesterday allowing for a break in the rain and some peeks of sun too. It remained warm and humid though as will today. Although today remains a bit humid, it will also stay dry and bring ample sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front, and a few showers will develop overnight too. This won’t be much rain, with likely amounts ranging from 0.10-0.25″.

Tomorrow morning starts off cloudy with some leftover showers. By noon, the front begins to exit and skies will clear by late afternoon as dry air finally arrives. Wednesday evening will feel much more comfortable with lower humidity. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and tomorrow night will be much more refreshing.

Thursday, Friday, and the weekend look fantastic with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine to help make outdoor plans pleasant for the end of the week. Hurricane Lee is forecast to remain offshore as it tracks into the northern Atlantic over the weekend. Even though it will be to our east, there could still be breezy conditions on Friday and Saturday with northerly wind speeds between 5-15mph. The brunt of the storm could affect New England through the weekend. We will continue to monitor the path of Lee in the coming days. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara