TODAY: Partly Sunny, PM Breeze. Hi 85. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 52. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Hi 79.

The dry pattern continues as we wrap up May and get ready to welcome June later this week. Temperatures will also soar later this week, with highs in the 90s by Friday. In the meantime, what can we expect today for our Memorial Day commemorations, parades, and cookouts? It should be feeling a bit like summer!

A few clouds in our southern counties may tamper the sun just a bit, but most backyards will see full sunshine this afternoon. There is an outside chance for a passing shower or two to brush the southern border of our viewing area, however, the vast majority of us will remain dry today. In addition, it will be warm! Highs will reach the mid-80s and give the region a real taste of summer! Just in time for swimming pools to open up! It will turn breezy later today as an east wind takes over thanks to the area of low pressure to our south that has meandered over the Carolinas through the weekend. That east breeze will hang around tonight and tomorrow, meaning slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow. Tuesday will be sunny, but highs will top off in the upper 70s.

Temperatures continue to rise this coming week, perhaps reaching the 90s by Friday. Other than the showers to our south, very little rain is in the forecast as our rainfall deficit continues to grow, keeping us on track for one of the driest Mays on record!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara