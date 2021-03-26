Warm and windy today, still mild for Saturday, rainy again on Sunday

TODAY: Clearing, Warm, & Windy. Hi 70. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 46. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Mild. Hi 68.

SUNDAY: Rainy & Breezy. Hi 66.

It stayed mild last night with showers and even a few thunderstorms rolling through the region early this morning. These won’t last, however, as clearing skies move in today and winds pick up. In fact, most of today will be dry with sunshine breaking through. It will also still be mild! Temperatures never hit 70° yesterday thanks to stubborn clouds, but will likely do so today. It will be a warm and windy afternoon with gusts between 40-50 mph. Damaging winds could occur through early this evening so be aware and tie things down around the house if you need to. Winds will be nasty! Tonight will be cooler with lows dipping into the 40s.

The weekend begins with more pleasant weather and plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. So even behind today’s front, it will still be mild this weekend! Another round of rain is likely for Sunday and it does appear to be a pretty rainy day throughout. A decent soaking rain is shaping up with breezy conditions expected too. We do turn briefly colder for the start of next week, but highs should remain in the 50s and 60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara