TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 62.

THURSDAY: Scattered PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 78. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

How great was yesterday?! It was finally a nearly perfect spring day across Central PA. Beautiful skies, radiant sunshine, and highs in the 70s dominated our Tuesday. The next couple of days won’t be as nice, but will be even warmer!

An approaching warm front last night will bring the return of some clouds this morning (and maybe a stray shower), but the bigger deal will be the summer-like air mass for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will soar to near 80° this afternoon with even a touch of humidity in the air. That will spark a few t-storms by late afternoon and early evening, and while storm coverage looks limited, any storm that does fire could be on the stronger and gusty side. It will remain rather cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will cross the area Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance for showers and a few storms, mainly during the second half of the day into tomorrow evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few gusty storms will be possible before cooler and drier air moves in tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, before crashing into the low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will still be mild but a secondary front will bring some showers Saturday, followed by noticeably cooler air for Easter Sunday. Easter will be chilly and breezy with highs returning to the 50s. Early next week will be significantly cooler too with some rain expected, mainly Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. The chill returns — brace yourself!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara