Warm days continue to kick off the new week, rain by Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear To Partly Cloudy, Foggy. Lo 52.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Increasing Clouds. Hi 72.

We fell one degree shy of the daily high-temperature record yesterday afternoon with a high of 75°. Records could be challenged again today as the warm air isn’t going away just yet. Today’s record is 75° set in 1895, so this is certainly some rare air (literally) with a forecast high of 74°! Expect another perfectly sunny day ahead. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with some fog developing toward morning. Lows will be mild again too, in the 50s. After a partly sunny day tomorrow (and another warm one!) clouds will increase late with rain on tap by Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature a soaking rain as a slow north-to-south front heads eastward over the Mid-Atlantic. This front will funnel moisture northward, and because of the slow speed of the front, we do expect at least a half-inch of rain, and maybe more. The rain will hold off until the second half of tomorrow and last through Thursday morning. Clearing will occur late Thursday with a pleasant and cooler day ahead on Friday.

We continue to monitor the slow and meandering path of Eta. The speed of the storm continues to be a big wild card. It currently looks to trend close the coast and eventually out to sea by Thursday and Friday as the front that brings us some moisture helps to usher it out to sea. If this changes, it could alter the weekend forecast, but we’ll keep you posted. At this point, Friday and Saturday look dry. Another front arriving by Sunday should kick any remaining moisture or clouds out to sea. Note: The details for Thursday through Saturday will continue to remain fuzzy until we get a better handle on the path and speed of Eta heading north. We will continue to update this forecast discussion as we get more details.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara