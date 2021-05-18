Warm, dry, and summer-like this week

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Clear & Calm. Lo 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Summer-Like! Hi 84.

A large ridge of high pressure parked over top of Pennsylvania this week will keep the weather fairly quiet, really warm, and give Central PA a real taste of summer! Are you ready? Today will be pleasant with lots of sunshine and highs approaching 80°. It will be a pleasant afternoon and no threat of rain. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the 50s.

An unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure will build over the northeast United States this week, allowing for summer-like warmth to pump northward. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s from Wednesday right through the weekend, and lots of sunshine can be expected as the atmosphere remains capped (warm throughout, preventing rain). The ridge will retrograde (backup) a bit this weekend, allowing for some disturbances to move through a northwest flow aloft. This may lead to stray storm chances by Saturday and Sunday, but as a whole, rain chances look spotty over the next seven days. We could really use some rain as our yearly rainfall departure is now around 2″. Enjoy the taste of summer, and keep watering! The plants will be thirsty!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara