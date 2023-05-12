TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83.

TONIGHT: Mild, increasing clouds. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with light showers mainly south of Harrisburg, afternoon clearing. Hi 73.

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Hi 72.

High temperatures this week have seen an increase each day, and today is the pinnacle of that warmth. This morning may start in the 50s, but even that is milder than the past few mornings. High temperatures will climb to the low to mid-80s. However, conditions remain comfortable with no moisture/humidity in the air. It should be a great day!

Tonight remains mild with temperatures falling to the middle and upper 50s. Clouds thicken through Saturday morning, but model trends have been slower and drier with the showers we have mentioned all week.

Let’s start with what we feel confident in for Saturday. Rain totals will be light. For the areas that do receive rain only a few hundredths of an inch are likely. The trends over the last two days have also pushed the rain farther to the south. The main challenge of the forecast remains how widespread the showers will be. As of this morning the showers appear disorganized in the models and may only affect areas closer to the PA-MD line, or mainly south of Harrisburg. By the early afternoon clearing and drying should be taking place across northern areas before spreading south to the rest of the Midstate. We should be able to salvage a drier afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Mother’s Day begins another dry stretch of weather with a lot of sunshine. A breeze should keep Sunday a little cooler with highs in the low 70s, but overall the day features comfortable weather. Temperatures then stay in the 70s next week with a lot of sunshine. A weak front may bring a shower or two by midweek, however dry air may win out again.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso