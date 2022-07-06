TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 87.

A weak front will remain across the area for the next 3 days. This front will keep the risk for a shower or t-storm in the forecast, however, most of the next 3 days will be generally quiet. Each day will be warm and humid with partly sunny skies. It’s going to feel more uncomfortable over this stretch than most of the summer so far because of higher dewpoints. By early Saturday, the weak front will finally slide south of PA and usher in a less humid and more refreshing air mass for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both feature lower humidity and dry conditions. Perfect timing for outdoor weekend plans! The next chance for scattered t-storms looks to come next Tuesday with another frontal passage. In short: it seems like a pretty typical summer weather pattern locally, with not much rain to be had until next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara