Warm & humid week ahead, rain looks minimal

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Scattered T-Storms, Muggy. Lo 69.

TUESDAY: Stray AM Shower, Gradual Clearing. Hi 86.

After a gorgeous weekend for Central PA, this week will act like summer — the heat and humidity will build back into the region and it will be relatively rain-free, with just a few exceptions.

Today will feature building clouds ahead of a front that will cross the region tonight. A few stray t-storms will develop this afternoon in spots, but nothing severe is expected and most places will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight, more scattered t-storms will develop ahead of a cold front crossing the region. Again, nothing severe expected, but some storms will likely contain heavy rain as the humidity ramps up. Lows will be in the upper 60s tonight. Tomorrow will bring clouds and stray showers early as the front takes its time moving through. Then clearing skies and hot and humid weather will be on tap for Tuesday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s once again.

The middle part of the week will see rising temperatures and more humidity. Temperatures will rise to near 90° Thursday through Saturday with just limited chances for t-storms. In fact, most of the week looks dry. Find a swimming pool or someplace else to keep cool — this is our first real prolonged taste of summer-time heat and humidity. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara