TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 54.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78.

As Central PA heads toward a 4″ deficit for the year in rainfall, a prolonged dry stretch of weather is likely for the extended forecast. Temperatures will rise close to 80° for the first part of this week. A few weak impulses will drop through, mainly bringing a few clouds and even a brief shower or two to our northern-tier counties. One will occur this afternoon, although our region should stay dry other than an extremely isolated and brief shower. Another weak front drops through Wednesday evening, so a few clouds and some light showers may occur late Wednesday, but the odds for showers are low all week. Behind the front, temperatures do cool down for Thursday and Friday with more sunshine to end the week.

Some long-range guidance hints at an upper low developing over New England by the end of the week. This would mean cooler temperatures from Thursday onward through next weekend. The rainfall from this system is uncertain, with most of the moisture appearing to remain east of our region, but this bears watching, especially due to the timing. Another feature that looks to develop for the second half of the holiday weekend would be a coastal low along the Carolinas that could drift northward and bring some showers to Central PA by Sunday and Monday. This isn’t a given though and the forecast for the holiday weekend remains uncertain. Check back for updates and we will continue to monitor the guidance.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara