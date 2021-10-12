Warm, summer-like week ahead, rain holds off until the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Peeks Of Sun. Hi 71.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 77.

More clouds are expected today thanks to high pressure in New England and easterly flow around it. Today will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s with no rain expected. Tonight will bring more of the same too with lots of clouds, some patchy fog, and mild temperatures staying in the 60s.

By tomorrow, however, this pattern of persistent east flow finally breaks as high pressure to our north moves out. This will drive our flow more out of the south and west, finally helping to bring us drier air aloft. This will also allow temperatures to really take off with upper 70s expected on Wednesday and highs near 80° by Thursday. And if that isn’t warm enough for you, highs should make it to near-record levels on Friday. Low 80s appear likely! Some showers could develop by Friday evening, but this isn’t a given yet.

We remain very warm moving into the weekend, just ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will be close to and likely reach 80° by Saturday afternoon again. A line of showers will push through the area by late Saturday and that will finally push our warm and muggy air out of the region after a good part of October has been above average. Much cooler and breezy conditions follow for Sunday and Monday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara